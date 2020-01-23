Subway passengers wear protective masks in Beijing on January 21, 2020. Photo: AFP
From mask subsidies to movie ticket refunds, Chinese tech platforms respond to Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- A coronavirus outbreak has killed 17 people and infected hundreds more in China, with mounting fears of the virus spreading over the Lunar New Year holiday
- Tech platforms in the country have announced measures ranging from subsidies for face masks to refunds of travel and movie bookings in response
Topic | Health in China
Subway passengers wear protective masks in Beijing on January 21, 2020. Photo: AFP