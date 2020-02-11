Chinese grocery retail chain Freshippo, which is owned and operated by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, is hiring more temporary staff, as demand for online grocery deliveries increase during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Handout
E-commerce companies offer temporary jobs to thousands amid coronavirus outbreak
- Business units of Alibaba and JD.com, as well as e-commerce start-up Meicai, have initiated temporary staff recruitment programmes
- Their demand for temporary workers followed a sharp rise in grocery deliveries across the country
