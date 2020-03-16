JD.com, China’s second largest online retailer, has reportedly been holding talks with investment institutions to arrange for its secondary listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
JD.com said to have approached UBS, Bank of America to arrange Hong Kong secondary listing

  • Following Alibaba’s US$12.9 billion listing in Hong Kong last year, more Chinese tech firms are seeking listings closer to home
  • JD.com, China’s second-largest online retailer, is said to be planning to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange as soon as the first half of this year
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:34pm, 16 Mar, 2020

