Amazon halts grocery orders to restock amid surging demand due to coronavirus worries

  • Amazon’s Prime Pantry delivery service has seen huge demand from shoppers worried about the coronavirus pandemic
  • Amazon said it is not accepting new orders as it works to fulfil open orders and restock items
Reuters
Updated: 9:34am, 20 Mar, 2020

