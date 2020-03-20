An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfilment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on Staten Island, in New York. Photo: AP
Amazon halts grocery orders to restock amid surging demand due to coronavirus worries
- Amazon’s Prime Pantry delivery service has seen huge demand from shoppers worried about the coronavirus pandemic
- Amazon said it is not accepting new orders as it works to fulfil open orders and restock items
