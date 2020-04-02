People queue to buy food and groceries at a branch of local supermarket chain NTUC Fairprice in Singapore on March 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba’s Lazada briefly stops new grocery orders in Singapore

  • RedMart, the online grocer unit of Lazada, plans to change its product range and prioritise daily essentials such as rice, flour and eggs
  • Grocery delivery services in Singapore have been trying to cope with surging demand, as more consumers in the city state shop online
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:25pm, 2 Apr, 2020

