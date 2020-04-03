People wearing face masks cross a bridge in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province on March 30, as travel restrictions into the city were eased after more than two months on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo help revive sales of farm goods from Hubei after coronavirus lockdown
- China’s three biggest e-commerce companies have launched programmes to revitalise Hubei’s agriculture sector
- These initiatives back Beijing’s effort to revive economic activity in the landlocked province and across the nation
Topic | Ecommerce
People wearing face masks cross a bridge in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province on March 30, as travel restrictions into the city were eased after more than two months on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Agence France-Presse