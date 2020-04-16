Mockup image showing JD.com’s 5G-powered smart logistics park in Beijing. Image: Handout
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com teams up with US firm Blue Yonder on AI supply chain transformation
- Blue Yonder is an Arizona-based digital solution provider that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop supply chain solutions
- The partnership with JD Logistics will help Chinese merchants improve their efficiency and reduce resource wastage, the companies say
Topic | JD.com
