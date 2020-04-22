Staff members are seen at their desks inside the headquarters of Pinduoduo in Shanghai. Founded in 2015, the company operates China’s biggest e-commerce platform for agricultural goods. Photo: Reuters
Pinduoduo doubles down on rural China, with five-year, US$7.1 billion e-commerce campaign
- The investment is projected to help grow the online penetration of agricultural goods to about US$113 billion within five years
- It will also foster development of 1 million rural online shops on Pinduoduo
