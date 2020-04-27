The shopping app of JioMart, an e-commerce venture under Reliance Industries, is available via Facebook’s WhatsApp in India. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  E-Commerce

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, tests WhatsApp-backed online store in locked down India

  • The JioMart portal puts Reliance Industries’ billionaire chairman a step closer to his goal of taking on Amazon.com and Walmart’s Flipkart in India
  • Facebook expects the partnership with JioMart will help make WhatsApp the primary way small businesses connect with customers
Topic |   Ecommerce
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:15pm, 27 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The shopping app of JioMart, an e-commerce venture under Reliance Industries, is available via Facebook’s WhatsApp in India. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE