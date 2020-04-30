Passengers arrive from a domestic flight at Beijing Capital Airport on March 27, 2020. Photo: AFP
Travel bookings surge up to 1,500 per cent on some sites after Beijing downgrades emergency alert level
- Outbound flights from Beijing were 15 times higher on one travel site within half an hour of Beijing relaxing quarantine requirements on the city
- The rebound in bookings spells some hope for online travel providers in China as the country emerges from a pandemic which saw widespread travel restrictions
Topic | Tourism
