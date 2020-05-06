Customers shop at a shopping mall in east China's Shanghai on April 11, 2020. File photo: Xinhua
Online push helps Shanghai shopping festival pull in US$2.2 billion of sales in first 24 hours
- The Double Five shopping festival is part of measures to boost consumer spending, which has slowed during the Covid-19 outbreak
- Combined sales from online and offline channels crossed the 10 billion yuan mark 20 hours after the event launched
Topic | Ecommerce
