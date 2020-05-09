Zhang Qin, an overseas returnee, introduces eggs via live-streaming on an e-commerce platform she founded in Huitang Village of Huitang County, central China's Hunan Province, March 13, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
E-commerce, live-streaming help drive recovery in China’s retail scene amid coronavirus slump

  • Online sales of physical goods surged 36.3 per cent year-on-year during the Labour Day holiday in China
  • Total retail sales of consumer goods fell by 20.5 per cent year-on-year nominally in the first two months of the year
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 6:44am, 9 May, 2020

