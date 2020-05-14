Chinese online celebrity Zhang Mofan (right) introduces disinfectant wipes to her online clients and fans via a live-streaming session from her flat in Beijing on May 5. Photo: AP
Live-streaming shopping a new black spot in e-commerce, China’s consumer rights watchdog says
- The China Consumers Association received a total of 66,798 complaints sent by online shoppers during the Labour Day holiday
- Live-streamed retail initiatives during that holiday recorded nearly US$20 million in sales
Topic | Ecommerce
Chinese online celebrity Zhang Mofan (right) introduces disinfectant wipes to her online clients and fans via a live-streaming session from her flat in Beijing on May 5. Photo: AP