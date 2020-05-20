A screen shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing on May 19, 2020, Facebook Shops, a new e-commerce service that allows businesses to list their products on Facebook and Instagram free of charge. Photo: Kyodo
Facebook to launch new shopping feature across apps including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram
- Facebook is launching Shops, a service that will allow businesses to display and sell products on the world’s largest social network’s platforms
- The move to build up e-commerce offerings follows Facebook’s launch last year of limited shopping options on Instagram and WhatsApp
