A couple wearing face masks visit the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River during a holiday on May Day on May 1, 2020. Photo: AFP
Tech platforms celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day with discount HPV vaccinations, fatter digital red packets
- May 20 is a day of love spawned by the internet – the numerals 520 first gained popularity as online slang for “I love you” in China
- While traditional gestures of affection such as flowers are still popular, more quirky offerings are also being promoted as part of the occasion this year
Topic | China technology
