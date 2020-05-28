The app of AliExpress, the international retail platform of Alibaba Group Holding, is displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Alibaba pushes China’s social commerce model to the world, with influencer campaign on cross-border platform AliExpress
- The cross-border retail platform of Alibaba aims to build an army of influencers numbering more than 1 million in three years
- That will help the Chinese e-commerce giant reach its goal of serving 2 billion consumers worldwide by the next decade
Topic | Alibaba
