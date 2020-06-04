A woman waits for customers to buy mulberries at her mobile stall, a mini truck, in a street in Beijing, China, on June 2, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Chinese tech firms pledge more help for street stalls, small vendors after Premier’s comments
- Premier Li Keqiang says the Chinese government will provide more support for street stalls and small businesses as they are the “fire” of China’s economy
- Tech platforms like WeChat and JD.com responded to Li’s comments by announcing new initiatives to help smaller retailers
Topic | Tencent
A woman waits for customers to buy mulberries at her mobile stall, a mini truck, in a street in Beijing, China, on June 2, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song