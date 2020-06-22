Employees sort out parcels at a logistics base in Yiwu, a city in eastern Zhejiang province, during China’s Singles’ Day shopping festival on November 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba ratchets up cross-border e-commerce initiatives in Yiwu, home to the world’s largest wholesale market

  • The e-commerce giant’s latest effort in Yiwu marks another push to help revive global trade, as Covid-19 continues to threaten various parts of the world
  • Yiwu recorded more than US$41 billion in total international trade last year
Jane Zhang
Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Jun, 2020

