Courier services provider Kuayue-Express Group Co operates an integrated transport network with more than 17,000 delivery vehicles and 13 freight charter aircraft. Photo: Handout
JD.com ramps up China logistics expansion with US$432 million deal to acquire Kuayue Express

  • Subsidiary JD Logistics will acquire a controlling interest in Shenzhen-based courier services provider Kuayue Express
  • The deal was made weeks after JD.com bought a stake in Hong Kong-based supply chain manager Li & Fung for US$100 million
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 14 Aug, 2020

