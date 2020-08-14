Courier services provider Kuayue-Express Group Co operates an integrated transport network with more than 17,000 delivery vehicles and 13 freight charter aircraft. Photo: Handout
JD.com ramps up China logistics expansion with US$432 million deal to acquire Kuayue Express
- Subsidiary JD Logistics will acquire a controlling interest in Shenzhen-based courier services provider Kuayue Express
- The deal was made weeks after JD.com bought a stake in Hong Kong-based supply chain manager Li & Fung for US$100 million
Topic | JD.com
Courier services provider Kuayue-Express Group Co operates an integrated transport network with more than 17,000 delivery vehicles and 13 freight charter aircraft. Photo: Handout