Xiaomi Corp founder and chief executive Lei Jun shows the company's new Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition in Beijing on August 11. Photo: Handout
Xiaomi CEO’s live-streaming debut gets more than 50 million viewers, US$30 million in sales
- A two-hour live-streaming show on Sunday saw Lei Jun pitch several Xiaomi products, including flagship smartphone Mi 10 Ultra
- In an internal letter, Xiaomi reiterated the goal to sharpen its strategy on smartphones and so-called Artificial Intelligence of Things over the next decade
Topic | Xiaomi
Xiaomi Corp founder and chief executive Lei Jun shows the company's new Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition in Beijing on August 11. Photo: Handout