Xiaomi Corp founder and chief executive Lei Jun shows the company's new Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition in Beijing on August 11. Photo: Handout
Xiaomi CEO’s live-streaming debut gets more than 50 million viewers, US$30 million in sales

  • A two-hour live-streaming show on Sunday saw Lei Jun pitch several Xiaomi products, including flagship smartphone Mi 10 Ultra
  • In an internal letter, Xiaomi reiterated the goal to sharpen its strategy on smartphones and so-called Artificial Intelligence of Things over the next decade
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 4:15pm, 17 Aug, 2020

