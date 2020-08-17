E-commerce site Pinduoduo and car dealer Yiauto offered buyers subsidies to purchase Tesla Model 3 cars as part of a promotional campaign. Photo: Reuters
Tesla locked in group buying dispute with Pinduoduo over discounted Model 3 cars

  • E-commerce site Pinduoduo and car dealer Yiauto offered buyers subsidies to purchase Tesla Model 3 cars as part of a promotional campaign
  • Tesla, upon finding out that one buyer’s purchase had gone through Pinduoduo, refused to deliver the order, saying its reselling terms were breached
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:07pm, 17 Aug, 2020

