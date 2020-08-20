Two kittens look out of a carry-on cat backpack on a bench at the lake bank of Shichahai in Beijing on August 8, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Worried about a sick pet? Chinese delivery platform Meituan is offering free online vet consultations
- On-demand delivery giant Meituan Dianping and pet clinic operator New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group team up to offer free online pet consultations
- This is part of a one-stop-shop for pets on Meituan’s delivery platform, which also allows users to make vaccination appointments for their furry friends
Topic | Pets
Two kittens look out of a carry-on cat backpack on a bench at the lake bank of Shichahai in Beijing on August 8, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song