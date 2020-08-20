The logo of Alibaba Group Holding is seen at the e-commerce company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba posts 124 per cent gain in quarterly profit amid China’s gradual economic recovery
- Revenue hit US$21.8 billion in the June quarter, up 34 per cent from a year ago, on the back of its China online retail and cloud computing businesses
- Net income reached US$6.7 billion, mainly on gains made from equity investments
Topic | Alibaba
