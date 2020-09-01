Kuaishou plans to incubate 100,000 businesses and help them achieve 1 million yuan (US$146,000) in annual sales. Photo: Getty Images
Short video platform Kuaishou unveils ambitious new e-commerce targets amid live-streaming boom

  • Kuaishou plans to incubate 100,000 businesses and help them achieve US$146,000 in annual sales within the year
  • It also wants to groom 10,000 live-streamers and host over 1 million e-commerce live-streaming sessions during this period

Jane Zhang
Updated: 6:15am, 1 Sep, 2020

