Kuaishou plans to incubate 100,000 businesses and help them achieve 1 million yuan (US$146,000) in annual sales. Photo: Getty Images
Short video platform Kuaishou unveils ambitious new e-commerce targets amid live-streaming boom
- Kuaishou plans to incubate 100,000 businesses and help them achieve US$146,000 in annual sales within the year
- It also wants to groom 10,000 live-streamers and host over 1 million e-commerce live-streaming sessions during this period
Topic | China technology
Kuaishou plans to incubate 100,000 businesses and help them achieve 1 million yuan (US$146,000) in annual sales. Photo: Getty Images