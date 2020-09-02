While it is the operator of the country’s largest online marketplaces Taobao and Tmall, Alibaba does not have a big dispatch fleet of its own in China. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba strengthens logistics network by investing US$966 million in YTO Express, doubling its stake
- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has increased its stake in YTO Express from 10.5 per cent to 22.5 per cent
- The latest investment in YTO Express, one of China’s largest logistics service providers, comes amid an e-commerce boom driven by the stay-home economy
