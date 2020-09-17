Start-up Shihuituan, also known as Nice Tuan, is now one of the leading providers of community group-buying services in China. Photo: Handout
Community group-buying initiatives take off in China as next billion-dollar market
- Start-ups Shihuituan and Xingsheng Youxuan are currently leading the charge in China’s community group-buying market
- About 60 per cent of community group-buying platform users are from the country’s lower-tier cities and rural areas
Topic | E-commerce
