Tencent’s WeChat reported having over 1.2 billion users worldwide as of the end of March. Photo: ShutterstockTencent’s WeChat reported having over 1.2 billion users worldwide as of the end of March. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent’s WeChat reported having over 1.2 billion users worldwide as of the end of March. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  E-Commerce

Go mini or go home: China’s Tencent pushes for e-commerce breakthrough on WeChat via in-app programs

  • Tencent’s latest push into e-commerce hangs largely on its Mini Shop feature, which supports the creation of online stores via WeChat’s mini programs
  • From January to August this year, sales on WeChat’s mini programs surged 115 per cent compared with the same period last year

Topic |   Tencent
Iris DengCelia Chen
Iris Deng and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00am, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent’s WeChat reported having over 1.2 billion users worldwide as of the end of March. Photo: ShutterstockTencent’s WeChat reported having over 1.2 billion users worldwide as of the end of March. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent’s WeChat reported having over 1.2 billion users worldwide as of the end of March. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE