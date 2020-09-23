Huawei is starting to suffer as the Trump administration steps up efforts to slam the door on access to Western components. Photo: APHuawei is starting to suffer as the Trump administration steps up efforts to slam the door on access to Western components. Photo: AP
Huawei says it has enough chips for equipment businesses but not for its smartphones

  • Huawei is still evaluating impact of US action on its chip supplies after logging last addition to inventory in September
  • Huawei, which recently became world’s biggest smartphone maker, has been a major casualty of US-China tensions

Topic |   US-China tech war
Celia ChenChe Pan
Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 2:44pm, 23 Sep, 2020

