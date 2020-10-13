The online retail market is one of the few sectors that has not suffered from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: EPA-EFE
Live-streaming e-commerce is the fastest-growing area of China’s internet, but buyer’s remorse is common
- About a third of China’s internet population has viewed e-commerce live-streams, the fastest-growing internet application according to a new report
- But impulse buying is rife, and almost half of online shoppers are unsatisfied with goods bought through such channels
Topic | E-commerce
