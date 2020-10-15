Claddagh set up a branch in Taiwan last July and began operating Taobao Taiwan as an e-commerce marketplace mainly for local merchants. Photo: AFP
E-commerce platform Taobao Taiwan to close on the island after being asked to register as Chinese-backed or leave
- Claddagh set up a branch on the island last July and began operating Taobao Taiwan as a marketplace mainly for local merchants
- The development comes as tensions worsen between China and the US on everything from technology, trade, human rights to cross-strait relations
