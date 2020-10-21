An employee carries shopping trolleys into Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters An employee carries shopping trolleys into Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
An employee carries shopping trolleys into Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  E-Commerce

Alibaba intensifies China retail rivalry with Tencent on back of US$3.6 billion Sun Art deal

  • Alibaba’s move to take control of hypermarket operator Sun Art is expected to push forward its ‘new retail’ strategy in China
  • The stakes are high for Alibaba amid predictions that China will soon edge out the United States as the world’s largest retail market

Topic |   Alibaba
Jane ZhangMinghe Hu
Jane Zhang and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 7:45am, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee carries shopping trolleys into Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters An employee carries shopping trolleys into Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
An employee carries shopping trolleys into Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE