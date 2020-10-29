Live-streaming is expected to take centre stage at this year’s Singles’ Day, the world’s largest online shopping festival. Photo: AP
Alibaba’s Taobao Live hits US$7.5 billion in first 30 minutes of presales for Singles’ Day
- Skincare products, feminine hygiene goods and household cleaning items are among the most popular categories at this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival
- More than 400 Alibaba executives and 300 celebrities will hold individual live-streaming sessions on Taobao Live
