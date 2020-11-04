Chinese network celebrity Viya Huang Wei prepares for live streaming on the e-commerce platform Taobao on May 19, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Live streaming may be booming in China in a post-pandemic world but only a few make it to the big leagues
- The pandemic has seen live streaming become a major new marketing channel for many brands in China after lockdowns
- However, while many live streamers enter the market in China with dreams of hitting it rich, only a few make it to the big leagues
Topic | E-commerce
