Tech /  E-Commerce

Live streaming may be booming in China in a post-pandemic world but only a few make it to the big leagues

  • The pandemic has seen live streaming become a major new marketing channel for many brands in China after lockdowns
  • However, while many live streamers enter the market in China with dreams of hitting it rich, only a few make it to the big leagues

Topic |   E-commerce
Sidney LengTracy QuIris Deng
Sidney Leng , Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 6:00am, 4 Nov, 2020

Chinese network celebrity Viya Huang Wei prepares for live streaming on the e-commerce platform Taobao on May 19, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
