More online merchants and brands will operate their own live-streaming channels via Taobao Live as part of this year’s Singles’ Day campaign of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: AP
Singles’ Day: merchants boost online content to entice buyers, drive e-commerce sales
- Online campaigns now offer a mix of promotions, user-generated social media content, live-streaming sessions, gaming features and influencers
- The trend shows how China’s e-commerce market, the world’s biggest, is evolving and becoming increasingly sophisticated
Topic | Singles' Day (11.11)
More online merchants and brands will operate their own live-streaming channels via Taobao Live as part of this year’s Singles’ Day campaign of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: AP