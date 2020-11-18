Commuters walk past an advertisement for online commerce site Shopee at a Bangkok skytrain station. Photo: SCMP / Chua Kong Ho Commuters walk past an advertisement for online commerce site Shopee at a Bangkok skytrain station. Photo: SCMP / Chua Kong Ho
Commuters walk past an advertisement for online commerce site Shopee at a Bangkok skytrain station. Photo: SCMP / Chua Kong Ho
Tech /  E-Commerce

Singapore Shopee-owner Sea tumbles amid signs of e-commerce slowdown, though Garena revenue up

  • Sea, Southeast Asia’s most valuable company, sees quarter-on-quarter growth in e-commerce gross merchandise value drop to 16 per cent in third quarter
  • Shares slide 4.3 per cent in US trading, although still up more than 300 per cent for the year

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:28am, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Commuters walk past an advertisement for online commerce site Shopee at a Bangkok skytrain station. Photo: SCMP / Chua Kong Ho Commuters walk past an advertisement for online commerce site Shopee at a Bangkok skytrain station. Photo: SCMP / Chua Kong Ho
Commuters walk past an advertisement for online commerce site Shopee at a Bangkok skytrain station. Photo: SCMP / Chua Kong Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE