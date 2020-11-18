Shanghai-based Pinduoduo reported sales of 14.2 billion yuan (US$2.14 billion) in the September quarter, its first quarterly profit since the company went public in 2018. Photo: Reuters Shanghai-based Pinduoduo reported sales of 14.2 billion yuan (US$2.14 billion) in the September quarter, its first quarterly profit since the company went public in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Pinduoduo seeks new funding to invest in online produce business, smart manufacturing

  • Shanghai-based Pinduoduo prepared to invest capital and resources to ‘capture key opportunities’ in areas like online grocery shopping, responsive manufacturing
  • Announcement of plans to raise new funding comes a week after social e-commerce giant reported first quarterly profit since it went public in 2018

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:39pm, 18 Nov, 2020

