More than 62 per cent of China’s e-commerce users shopped online for packaged food products this year, according to a recent report. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese e-commerce platforms to be held responsible for safety of food products, Supreme Court says
- From next year, e-commerce platforms have to make food vendors register with their real names and check their licences
- If they fail to do so and customers complain about food safety issues, they can be held jointly liable with the vendors
