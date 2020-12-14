China's central bank and the municipal government of Suzhou are helping JD.com, the second largest online retailer in the country, test out the use of digital currency for online shopping. Photo: JD.com
Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com kicks off digital yuan trial at Double Twelve shopping festival
- JD.com saw nearly 20,000 orders using the DCEP during its Double Twelve shopping festival
- JD.com has partnered with China’s central bank to test 20 million yuan worth of digital currency in Suzhou
Topic | E-commerce
