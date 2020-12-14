China's central bank and the municipal government of Suzhou are helping JD.com, the second largest online retailer in the country, test out the use of digital currency for online shopping. Photo: JD.com China's central bank and the municipal government of Suzhou are helping JD.com, the second largest online retailer in the country, test out the use of digital currency for online shopping. Photo: JD.com
China's central bank and the municipal government of Suzhou are helping JD.com, the second largest online retailer in the country, test out the use of digital currency for online shopping. Photo: JD.com
Tech /  E-Commerce

Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com kicks off digital yuan trial at Double Twelve shopping festival

  • JD.com saw nearly 20,000 orders using the DCEP during its Double Twelve shopping festival
  • JD.com has partnered with China’s central bank to test 20 million yuan worth of digital currency in Suzhou

Topic |   E-commerce
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 2:28pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China's central bank and the municipal government of Suzhou are helping JD.com, the second largest online retailer in the country, test out the use of digital currency for online shopping. Photo: JD.com China's central bank and the municipal government of Suzhou are helping JD.com, the second largest online retailer in the country, test out the use of digital currency for online shopping. Photo: JD.com
China's central bank and the municipal government of Suzhou are helping JD.com, the second largest online retailer in the country, test out the use of digital currency for online shopping. Photo: JD.com
READ FULL ARTICLE