Workers load a truck with packaged pomegranates in Zhangguan Town of Huili County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Community group buying of groceries surges in China as vast market size offers economies of scale
- In China’s community group buying model, a designated community leader usually creates a WeChat group that coordinates food orders on behalf of others
- Community group buying reduces last-mile delivery costs compared with individual orders at e-commerce grocery chain supermarkets
Topic | E-commerce
Workers load a truck with packaged pomegranates in Zhangguan Town of Huili County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua