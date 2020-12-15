Workers load a truck with packaged pomegranates in Zhangguan Town of Huili County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Workers load a truck with packaged pomegranates in Zhangguan Town of Huili County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Community group buying of groceries surges in China as vast market size offers economies of scale

  • In China’s community group buying model, a designated community leader usually creates a WeChat group that coordinates food orders on behalf of others
  • Community group buying reduces last-mile delivery costs compared with individual orders at e-commerce grocery chain supermarkets

Che Pan in Beijing and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 6:15am, 15 Dec, 2020

