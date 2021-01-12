Founded in 2015, PDD has rapidly grown to become China’s second-biggest e-commerce platform with over 731 million active buyers. Photo: Handout Founded in 2015, PDD has rapidly grown to become China’s second-biggest e-commerce platform with over 731 million active buyers. Photo: Handout
Video by former Pinduoduo employee alleging poor working conditions at social commerce giant goes viral

  • In the video, a man named Wang accused the Shanghai-based firm of forcing its employees to work unreasonably long hours
  • PDD say they fired Wang for ‘repetitively posting malicious and extreme comments’ on Maimai

Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:27am, 12 Jan, 2021

