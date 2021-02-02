An employee exits the campus of Alibaba Group Holding’s headquarters in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, on January 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba promises cooperation with antitrust probe, Ant Group ratification plan as quarterly revenue rises 37 per cent
- The quarterly gain was partly attributed to Alibaba’s latest Singles’ Day shopping campaign, which generated record-high sales of US$74.1 billion
- Alibaba’s positive December quarter results come more than a month after the government launched its antitrust investigation
