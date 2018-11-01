Volvo, Baidu team up to develop self-driving cars for China

Luxury vehicle maker Volvo Cars is teaming up with Baidu, China’s dominant internet search service, to develop and produce self-driving cars for the world’s second largest economy and biggest car market.

The two companies said they are targeting mass production of so-called level-four autonomous cars “over the next few years”, according to a joint announcement on Thursday at Baidu’s annual world technology conference in Beijing.

“With Baidu, we take a big step forward in commercialising our autonomous compatible cars, built on Volvo’s industry-leading safety technology,” said Hakan Samuelsson, the president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. “There has been a strong development of autonomous driving in China, where Baidu is a leading player, and the market there offers huge opportunities for us as the supplier of choice for autonomous fleets.”

Under their agreement, Volvo will use Baidu’s open-source autonomous driving platform Apollo to test and develop level-four autonomous cars, while sharing its extensive automotive industry know-how with Baidu.

The 91-year-old Swedish passenger car company, which Zhejiang Geely Holding Group acquired in 2010, is the first major international car maker to strike such a deal with Nasdaq-listed Baidu.

That tie-up followed an agreement unveiled on Wednesday between the Ford Motor Company and Baidu, which will help the US car maker conduct a two-year test of its level-four autonomous cars on Beijing’s road network.

Various Chinese and overseas-based hi-tech firms are looking to develop level-four autonomous trucks and cars. That means these vehicles would be able to slow down, pull over or park at a safe spot if a human driver does not take control when requested, according to industry guidelines set by the Society of Automotive Engineers.

These new initiatives mark a big step up in Baidu’s efforts to burnish its reputation and deepen its expertise as a major player in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. It is a strategy that follows China’s pursuit of AI as a national priority, with the goal of building a domestic AI industry worth about US$150 billion and to make the country a global leader by 2030.

Autonomous driving, with AI as its backbone, is seen as an amalgamation of advanced consumer and industrial technologies, spanning 5G mobile systems and new energy vehicles to manufacturing.

In January, Baidu announced separate agreements with state-owned JAC Motors and Cherry Automobile as well as Hong Kong-traded BAIC Motor Corp to pursue volume production of level-four autonomous cars over the next two years.

Baidu and partner King Long United Automotive Industry Co rolled out in July an initial batch of 100 self-driving buses, which has attracted buyers from both China and Japan.