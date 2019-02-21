Channels

Lenovo chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing. Photo: SCMP/David Wong
Enterprises

Lenovo chief expects quick resolution to Sino-US trade war, sees only minor impact on its global operations

  • US$14 billion revenue gain during the latest quarter was also Lenovo’s highest quarterly revenue for four years
Topic |   Lenovo
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 7:00pm

Lenovo chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing. Photo: SCMP/David Wong
Lower-level officials held a round of talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday and they will be joined on Thursday by the top negotiators, led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China and US map out deal to end trade war, sources say

  • Top negotiators led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He set to resume talks in Washington on Thursday
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 6:09pm

Lower-level officials held a round of talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday and they will be joined on Thursday by the top negotiators, led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: Reuters
