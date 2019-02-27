Channels

Lei Jun talks to the media on the issues of reform and opening up and the development of private economy at a press conference held by State Council Information Office in Beijing on November 21, 2018. 21NOV18 SCMP/ Simon Song
Enterprises

Xiaomi sets up artificial intelligence and big data departments to sharpen focus in tech race

  • Tech firm trying to transform itself from a smartphone maker to an internet services firm
  • New departments will focus on AI, big data and cloud computing
Topic |   Xiaomi
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Updated: Wednesday, 27 Feb, 2019 1:10pm

Lei Jun talks to the media on the issues of reform and opening up and the development of private economy at a press conference held by State Council Information Office in Beijing on November 21, 2018. 21NOV18 SCMP/ Simon Song
Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun, left, with brand ambassador Wang Yuan. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Xiaomi unveils new flagship smartphone, naming Chinese singer as brand ambassador to pump up domestic sales

  • In India, the world’s second largest smartphone market, Xiaomi holds a 29 per cent share, having unseated Samsung from top spot last year
Topic |   Xiaomi
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 11:37am

Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun, left, with brand ambassador Wang Yuan. Photo: Handout
