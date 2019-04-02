Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing tightened controls over video games last year to combat youth addiction. Photo: AFP
Enterprises

China’s gaming freeze in 2018 hits small-time developers hard

  • Regulatory freeze on new games compounded difficulties at Xiamen-based Feiyu, which saw revenue drop 37 per cent
Topic |   Video gaming
Zheping Huang

Zheping Huang  

Published: 12:20pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:42pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing tightened controls over video games last year to combat youth addiction. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tan Min-Liang, co-founder and CEO of gaming hardware company Razer, plays games with the Post. Photo: Thomas Leung/Abacus
Gear

How good a gamer is Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang? We challenged him and found out

  • Tan has turned his passion for gaming into a global business with more than US$700 million in revenue last year
  • Razer is building an ecosystem of products and services catering to gamers
Topic |   Video gaming
Zheping Huang

Zheping Huang  

Published: 6:00am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:58pm, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tan Min-Liang, co-founder and CEO of gaming hardware company Razer, plays games with the Post. Photo: Thomas Leung/Abacus
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.