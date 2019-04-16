Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demand for agricultural drones is rising because of labour shortages in China. Agricultural drones are used for crop monitoring as well as pesticide spraying. Photo: Lea Li
Enterprises

Meet the man behind one of China’s biggest agricultural drone makers

  • Demand for agricultural drones is rising because of labour shortages in China
  • Agricultural drones are used for crop monitoring as well as pesticide spraying
Topic |   Drones
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:52am, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demand for agricultural drones is rising because of labour shortages in China. Agricultural drones are used for crop monitoring as well as pesticide spraying. Photo: Lea Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demand for agricultural drone pilots has risen as the technology matures. Photo: Xinhua
Tech

China’s migrant worker exodus has created demand for drone pilots to help ageing left-behind farmers

  • Drone piloting an example of new occupations created by explosion of gig economy
  • A drone pilot can earn more than a factory worker, with more freedom and flexibility
Topic |   China technology
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:18am, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demand for agricultural drone pilots has risen as the technology matures. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.