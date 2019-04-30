Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

ZTE’s net profit was 863 million yuan for the three-month period ended March, compared with a 5.4 billion yuan loss in the same period last year. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Enterprises

ZTE expects US$178 million first-half profit as it boosts R&D spending for 5G development

  • First-quarter revenue was 22.2 billion yuan, down 19.3 per cent from the first three months of last year
Topic |   ZTE
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 12:15pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

ZTE’s net profit was 863 million yuan for the three-month period ended March, compared with a 5.4 billion yuan loss in the same period last year. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.