Chips designed by HiSilicon, a unit of telecoms equipment supplier Huawei Technologies, are produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest wafer foundry. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan wafer foundry TSMC expects short-term impact from US ban on China’s Huawei
- TSMC in January forecast 2019 revenue would grow about 1 to 3 per cent
Topic | US-China tech war
Taiwanese firm TSMC is the world’s biggest contract chip maker. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwanese chip maker TSMC set to gain as others cut supplies to Huawei
- Company reiterates that its shipments ‘abide by the rules’ after mainland Chinese telecoms giant was blacklisted by Washington
- Analysts expect the semiconductor firm to meet forecast of a 7 per cent jump in revenue for second quarter, boosted by demand from Huawei subsidiary
