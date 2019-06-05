Channels

Chips designed by HiSilicon, a unit of telecoms equipment supplier Huawei Technologies, are produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest wafer foundry. Photo: Reuters
Enterprises

Taiwan wafer foundry TSMC expects short-term impact from US ban on China’s Huawei

  • TSMC in January forecast 2019 revenue would grow about 1 to 3 per cent
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:14pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:47pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Chips designed by HiSilicon, a unit of telecoms equipment supplier Huawei Technologies, are produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest wafer foundry. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese firm TSMC is the world’s biggest contract chip maker. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Taiwanese chip maker TSMC set to gain as others cut supplies to Huawei

  • Company reiterates that its shipments ‘abide by the rules’ after mainland Chinese telecoms giant was blacklisted by Washington
  • Analysts expect the semiconductor firm to meet forecast of a 7 per cent jump in revenue for second quarter, boosted by demand from Huawei subsidiary
Topic |   US-China tech war
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 10:15pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:48pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Taiwanese firm TSMC is the world’s biggest contract chip maker. Photo: Bloomberg
