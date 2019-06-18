Channels

The headquarters of Manbang Group in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou province. Photo: Handout
Enterprises

Chinese app Manbang handled US$100 billion worth of goods a year by matching shippers with truckers

  • Manbang app has 6.7 million trucker users and handled about 700 billion yuan (US$101 billion) worth of goods a year
  • Many truckers used to hang out for-hire signs and wait for days to get business to haul goods
Topic |   China technology
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 7:00am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:27am, 18 Jun, 2019

The headquarters of Manbang Group in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou province. Photo: Handout
Didi has vowed to prioritise safety as the most important performance indicator. Photo: Reuters
Start-ups

One year after two deaths plunged Didi into a safety crisis, what’s changed at China’s ride-hailing giant?

  • The tragedies marked a turning point for Didi, which up until 2018 had been vaunted as China’s ride-hailing darling
  • Didi has introduced a flurry of safety measures including compulsory in-trip audio recording and upgrades to an in-app emergency mechanism
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 6:30am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:04pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Didi has vowed to prioritise safety as the most important performance indicator. Photo: Reuters
