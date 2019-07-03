Channels

Attendees walk past signage for Huawei Technologies at the MWC Shanghai trade show in Shanghai on June 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei founder predicts limited impact from Trump decision to allow sales of some US tech products to the company

  • The company said it shipped 100 million handsets under the Huawei and Honor brands both domestically and abroad up to May 30
Topic | Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 1:20pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:23pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Attendees walk past signage for Huawei Technologies at the MWC Shanghai trade show in Shanghai on June 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Chua Kong Ho
Chua Kong Ho
Why the US may be supercharging China's tech ambitions with its Huawei ban

  • Although counterintuitive, the US may be prolonging its lead in software and hardware over China by relaxing its ban on Huawei
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Published: 6:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

